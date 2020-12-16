Global  
 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to light 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' today on 50th anniversary of 1971 India-Pak war

Wednesday, 16 December 2020
Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to mark India`s triumph in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will light up 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' at the National War Memorial (NWM) in Delhi and kickstart the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.
