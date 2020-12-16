Prime Minister Narendra Modi to light 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' today on 50th anniversary of 1971 India-Pak war
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 () Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to mark India`s triumph in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will light up 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' at the National War Memorial (NWM) in Delhi and kickstart the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.
The Delhi Police has tightened up security at several border points in the national capital by deploying more personnel and placing multi-layered barricades. Hours before he launched his two-year-old..