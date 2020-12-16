Spread Christmas joy, but with utmost caution, asks Archdiocese of Bombay
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
With Christmas just over a week away, Archbishop of Bombay Cardinal Oswald Gracias on Tuesday sounded a note of caution, asking churches and parishioners to follow the guidelines in place in view of the pandemic.
Issuing a slew of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for churches across the diocese for...
With Christmas just over a week away, Archbishop of Bombay Cardinal Oswald Gracias on Tuesday sounded a note of caution, asking churches and parishioners to follow the guidelines in place in view of the pandemic.
Issuing a slew of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for churches across the diocese for...
|
|
|
You Might Like