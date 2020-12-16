Global  
 

Disgruntled Trinamool leader Suvendu Adhikari resigns as MLA; BJP welcomes his decision

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Disgruntled TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari, who had quit the Mamata Banerjee cabinet last month, on Wednesday resigned from the membership of West Bengal legislative assembly.
