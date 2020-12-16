Disgruntled Trinamool leader Suvendu Adhikari resigns as MLA; BJP welcomes his decision
Disgruntled TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari, who had quit the Mamata Banerjee cabinet last month, on Wednesday resigned from the membership of West Bengal legislative assembly.
