Mumbai: NCB issues notice to Karan Johar over 2019 party video
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday summoned filmmaker Karan Johar for questioning in connection with the drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
According to NCB officials, the summon has no date but the anti-drug agency has asked the filmmaker to appear before them as they want to obtain certain...
