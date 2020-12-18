Mumbai: Karan Johar submits documents to NCB for 2019 party video
Friday, 18 December 2020 () Filmmaker *Karan Johar* submitted some documents related to the 2019 viral video to the *Narcotics Control Bureau* (NCB) on Friday. The anti-drug agency said they are examining the documents.
On Thursday, NCB had issued a notice to Karan Johar seeking details of the 2019 viral video where he is seen partying with top Bollywood...
NCB issued a notice to filmmaker Karan Johar seeking details of his parties. As per reports, no date for summon has been mentioned in the note. The filmmaker may not need to appear in the NCB office in person. Johar was asked to send his response over a video which went viral in 2019. Posting the...