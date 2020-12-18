Global  
 

Mumbai: NCB notice to Karan Johar issued based on written complaint from former MLA

Mid-Day Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday issued a noticed to filmmaker Karan Johar seeking details of the 2019 viral video where he is seen partying with top Bollywood celebrities, as part of their investigation in the drugs case. Sources from the NCB said that the notice had been issued based on a written complaint given...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: NCB asks Karan Johar to explain 2019’s viral video of party, issues notice

NCB asks Karan Johar to explain 2019’s viral video of party, issues notice 01:43

 NCB issued a notice to filmmaker Karan Johar seeking details of his parties. As per reports, no date for summon has been mentioned in the note. The filmmaker may not need to appear in the NCB office in person. Johar was asked to send his response over a video which went viral in 2019. Posting the...

