Mumbai: NCB notice to Karan Johar issued based on written complaint from former MLA
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday issued a noticed to filmmaker Karan Johar seeking details of the 2019 viral video where he is seen partying with top Bollywood celebrities, as part of their investigation in the drugs case. Sources from the NCB said that the notice had been issued based on a written complaint given...
