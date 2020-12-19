If you cannot provide a good education to children, quit: Sisodia to Adityanath
Deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia slammed Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, saying that if he could not provide a good education to children of Uttar Pradesh, which has a large population, then he should leave. Following this, Uttar Pradesh Primary Education Minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi invited Kejriwal and Sisodia to visit the schools of Uttar Pradesh saying that "it would open their eyes."
