Uttar Pradesh CM to launch Rs 14 crore project in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ancestral village on his 96th birth anniversary

IndiaTimes Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
The government of Uttar Pradesh has planned to launch Rs 14 crore worth development project in former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ancestral village Bateshwar in Agra district on December 25 - on his 96th birth anniversary.
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Farmer Protest: PM Modi to address 9 crore farmers on 25th December|Oneindia News

Farmer Protest: PM Modi to address 9 crore farmers on 25th December|Oneindia News 01:01

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meet with nine crore farmers on December 25 on the day of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary. During the meet PM will aim to clarify the centre's position on the farm laws, and release the next batch of financial aid - ₹ 18,000 crore...

