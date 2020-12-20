Uttar Pradesh CM to launch Rs 14 crore project in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ancestral village on his 96th birth anniversary
Sunday, 20 December 2020 () The government of Uttar Pradesh has planned to launch Rs 14 crore worth development project in former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ancestral village Bateshwar in Agra district on December 25 - on his 96th birth anniversary.
