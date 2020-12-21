Global  
 

COVID-19 cases linked 'black fungus infection' appears across Delhi hospitals

Mid-Day Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The cases of rare black fungus infection linked with COVID-19 have started to appear across the hospitals in the national capital after being higlighted by Ganga Ram hospital a few days ago.

However, doctors said this alarming affliction called Mucormycosis is rare but not new. What is new is the impact of COVID-19 behind...
