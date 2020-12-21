Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposes to create library for Buddhist literature

Mid-Day Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday proposed the creation of a library of all traditional Buddhist literature and scriptures in India.

The Prime Minister made the announcement while addressing the 6th Indo-Japan Samvad Conference via video conferencing.

Thanking the Japan government for its constant support to the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: ‘India to have a library of traditional Buddhist literature’: PM Modi

‘India to have a library of traditional Buddhist literature’: PM Modi 02:49

 While addressing the 6th Indo-Japan Samwad Conference via video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed setting up of a library in India dedicated to traditional Buddhist literature and scriptures. He asserted that it would be a platform for research and dialogue. “Today, I would like...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

6th Indo-Japan Samvad: PM Modi proposes to create library of Buddhist literature [Video]

6th Indo-Japan Samvad: PM Modi proposes to create library of Buddhist literature

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the 6th India-Japan Samvad conference proposed the creation of a library of Buddhist literature and scriptures. PM Modi said, "This library will also..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:40Published
Indo-Japan Samvad: Buddha's message spread out from India to world, says PM Modi [Video]

Indo-Japan Samvad: Buddha's message spread out from India to world, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 6th India-Japan Samvad conference through video conferencing on December 21. PM Modi thanked the Japan government for the constant support to India-Japan..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published
Beat 'thali' at home till time PM Modi speaks in 'Mann Ki Baat' on Dec 27: BKU [Video]

Beat 'thali' at home till time PM Modi speaks in 'Mann Ki Baat' on Dec 27: BKU

Protesting farmers held a press conference at Singhu Border on December 20. Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Jagjit Singh Dalewala urged people of India to beat 'thali' at their homes till the time Prime..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:25Published

Related news from verified sources

PM Modi proposes setting up of library of Buddhist literature in India

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday proposed setting up of a library in India dedicated to traditional Buddhist literature and scriptures, asserting that it...
IndiaTimes