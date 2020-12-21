Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposes to create library for Buddhist literature

While addressing the 6th Indo-Japan Samwad Conference via video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed setting up of a library in India dedicated to traditional Buddhist literature and scriptures. He asserted that it would be a platform for research and dialogue. “Today, I would like...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the 6th India-Japan Samvad conference proposed the creation of a library of Buddhist literature and scriptures. PM Modi said, "This library will also..
Protesting farmers held a press conference at Singhu Border on December 20. Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Jagjit Singh Dalewala urged people of India to beat 'thali' at their homes till the time Prime..