Automated systems flagged 'Kisan Ekta Morcha' page as spam: Facebook
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
A day after facing flak for briefly blocking the "Kisan Ekta Morcha" page on Facebook, the social networking giant on Monday said that the action was taken after its automated systems flagged the page as spam.
The agitating farmer unions on Sunday alleged that Facebook had blocked their page at the Central government's behest...
