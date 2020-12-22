Global  
 

Maharashtra: Mandatory institutional quarantine for fliers from Europe, Middle East

Mid-Day Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
The state government on Monday announced mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine for fliers from the UK, the Middle East and Europe in view of the discovery of a new, more infectious strain of the novel *Coronavirus* in England. Air passengers from other countries will have to go in-home quarantine after an antigen test.

