Maharashtra: Mandatory institutional quarantine for fliers from Europe, Middle East
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
The state government on Monday announced mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine for fliers from the UK, the Middle East and Europe in view of the discovery of a new, more infectious strain of the novel *Coronavirus* in England. Air passengers from other countries will have to go in-home quarantine after an antigen test.
