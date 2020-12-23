Global  
 

New coronavirus strain: 745 passengers from UK quarantined in Mumbai

Mid-Day Wednesday, 23 December 2020
As many as 1,688 passengers arrived at the Mumbai international airport from the UK and other countries since Monday midnight and 745 of them were quarantined in the city, a civic official said on Wednesday.

In the wake of detection of a new variant of coronavirus in the UK, a new Standard Operating Procedure has been issued...
News video: New Covid strain: Passengers in Mumbai from UK sent to institutional quarantine

New Covid strain: Passengers in Mumbai from UK sent to institutional quarantine 03:18

 Passengers who arrived in Mumbai from the United Kingdom (UK) were sent to institutional quarantine in wake of the new coronavirus strain in UK. Meanwhile, the relatives of the passengers felt that the government’s decision to send them for quarantine was a hasty one. India has banned all flights...

