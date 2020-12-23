New coronavirus strain: 745 passengers from UK quarantined in Mumbai
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 () As many as 1,688 passengers arrived at the Mumbai international airport from the UK and other countries since Monday midnight and 745 of them were quarantined in the city, a civic official said on Wednesday.
In the wake of detection of a new variant of coronavirus in the UK, a new Standard Operating Procedure has been issued...
Passengers who arrived in Mumbai from the United Kingdom (UK) were sent to institutional quarantine in wake of the new coronavirus strain in UK. Meanwhile, the relatives of the passengers felt that the government’s decision to send them for quarantine was a hasty one. India has banned all flights...
Two passengers from the United Kingdom went missing at Delhi airport after testing Covid-19 positive. This created panic among authorities in wake of a new coronavirus strain found in Britain. Both the..
In a clear lapse at the Delhi airport, two passengers who arrived from UK to India and tested positive for the coronavirus managed to leave the airport unnoticed. They have now been traced and brought..
Speaking to ANI in Thiruvananthapuram on December 23, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja spoke on COVID-19 current status. Shailaja said, "We fear corona's new strain will come to Kerala also. We have..