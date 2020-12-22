Karnataka gram panchayat election: Voting underway in 2,930 gram panchayats in first phase
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 () Voting for the first phase of gram panchayat elections is underway in 2,930 panchayats of Karnataka. Polling which started at 7 AM will end at 9 PM today, keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic norms.
Voting for the first phase of Gram Panchayat polls underway in Karnataka on December 22. Preparations were undertaken throughout the state for two-phase polls. The second phase of the polls will be held on December 27. Three main political parties BJP, Congress, JD(S) are contesting the polls.
