Board exams not to be conducted till February next year: Education minister

Mid-Day Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday ruled out conducting board examinations for classes 10 and 12 till February next year in view of COVID-19 situation.

He said a decision on when the exams will be conducted will be taken later after due consultations and assessment of the situation.

'Keeping the...
