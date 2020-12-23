Maharashtra mandates just 50 people in churches for midnight mass
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
As Maharashtra entered a new night-curfew regime till January 5, the state government on Wednesday issued strict protocols for Christmas celebrations on Dec. 24-25, including permitting only 50 people for the midnight mass.
Besides the 50 devotees, only 10 choristers (choir singers) shall be allowed maintaining adequate...
