Maharashtra mandates just 50 people in churches for midnight mass

As Maharashtra entered a new night-curfew regime till January 5, the state government on Wednesday issued strict protocols for Christmas celebrations on Dec. 24-25, including permitting only 50 people for the midnight mass.



Besides the 50 devotees, only 10 choristers (choir singers) shall be allowed maintaining adequate...

