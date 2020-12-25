Global  
 

India logs 23,000 COVID-19 cases, 336 deaths

Mid-Day Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
India on Friday logged 23,067 fresh Covid-19 infections taking the total number of cases to 1,01,46,845, along with 336 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of fatalities to 1,47,092, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

As many as 97,17,834 people have recovered, with 24,661 recovering in the last 24...
