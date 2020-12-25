Global  
 

PM Modi releases Rs 18,000 crore to farmers under PM-Kisan scheme

DNA Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released over Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmers under 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme.
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Farmer Protest: PM Modi to address 9 crore farmers on 25th December|Oneindia News

Farmer Protest: PM Modi to address 9 crore farmers on 25th December|Oneindia News 01:01

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meet with nine crore farmers on December 25 on the day of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary. During the meet PM will aim to clarify the centre's position on the farm laws, and release the next batch of financial aid - ₹ 18,000 crore...

Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi

