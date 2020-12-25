PM Modi releases Rs 18,000 crore to farmers under PM-Kisan scheme
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released over Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmers under 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases Rs 18,000 crore installment under PM-Kisan, addresses farmers: Key points
IndiaTimes
Will double farmers' income by 2022, says Anurag Thakur amid protest
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:45Published
Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources