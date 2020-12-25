Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

DNA Exclusive: PM Narendra Modi placates agitating farmers, releases Rs 18000 cr funds under PM-Kisan scheme

Zee News Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
The Prime Minister also said that about 11 crore 40 lakh farmers of the country are registered under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, but 70 lakh farmers of West Bengal are not getting this benefit. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: PM Modi is true well-wisher of farmers: Amit Shah

PM Modi is true well-wisher of farmers: Amit Shah 02:10

 Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi the "true well wisher" of farmers amid their protest against the three agriculture laws, Home Minister Amit Shah assured that the MSP system will always be there for farmers, and no one can take it away. He further informed that PM Modi will release Rs 18,000...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Approached Mamata regarding PM Kisan scheme but none of my letters were answered: WB Governor [Video]

Approached Mamata regarding PM Kisan scheme but none of my letters were answered: WB Governor

While addressing an event in Kolkata on December 25, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he repeatedly approached the Chief Minister of WB, Mamata Banerjee regarding Pradhan Mantri Kisan..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:31Published
Nirmala Sitharaman accuses Rahul Gandhi of hypocrisy over farm laws [Video]

Nirmala Sitharaman accuses Rahul Gandhi of hypocrisy over farm laws

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged the centre is helping the corporates through the new farm laws amid the protests by farmers in Delhi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on December 25..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:49Published
West Bengal only state blocking cash benefit transfer to farmers: PM Modi [Video]

West Bengal only state blocking cash benefit transfer to farmers: PM Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government is not allowing the benefits of the Centre's schemes to reach the farmers in the state, Mamata's "actions against farmers have hurt me a lot",..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:55Published