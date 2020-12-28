Why Rahul Gandhi skipped Congress 136th foundation day event
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s absence at the party’s 136th Foundation Day celebrations triggered a row on Monday. While senior party leaders defended their former president, rival BJP attacked him for skipping the important event. Congress president Sonia Gandhi was not present on the occasion, reportedly due to health reasons. If the developments in the Congress in the last few years are to be analysed, there is a clear message that Rahul Gandhi has tried to convey by skipping the party’s Foundation Day celebrations - that he is unwilling to don the mantle of the party president again.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rahul Gandhi Indian politician
Rahul not on holiday, has gone to meet sick relative: CongressAfter the BJP criticised Rahul Gandhi for his visit abroad, the Congress on Monday said he has gone to meet an ailing relative and his grandmother and is not on..
IndiaTimes
Repeal anti-farm laws, save country: Rahul GandhiCongress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday demanded that the new agriculture farm laws should be repealed and added that the country can never become self-reliant..
IndiaTimes
Indian National Congress Political party in India
Congress, NCP wanted to bring farm laws but couldn't stand pressure: Narendra Tomar
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:17Published
Sonia Gandhi Indian politician
Congress Foundation Day: Sonia Gandhi urges partymen to unite in fighting dictatorshipCongress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday urged party leaders and workers to unite in fighting dictatorship and protecting the country's democracy, Constitution..
IndiaTimes
‘Will make Congress vacate Rae Bareli seat in 2024’: Smriti Irani in Amethi
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:35Published
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
Watch: Uproar by AAP, BJP councillors over misappropriation of funds
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:47Published
Ties with AIADMK strong, says Tamil Nadu BJP chiefMurugan evaded a direct question on the AIADMK declining to share power with allies if it came to power, but said "the BJP's alliance with AIADMK continued and..
IndiaTimes
'In Congress-ruled state...': BJP claims rural support amid farmer protest
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:27Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources