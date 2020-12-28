Why Rahul Gandhi skipped Congress 136th foundation day event

‘Will make Congress vacate Rae Bareli seat in 2024’: Smriti Irani in Amethi



Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday accused former Amethi MP and Congress president Rahul Gandhi of using foul language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and resorting to lies to spread confusion in the country. At this rate, the Congress will end up losing the Rae Bareli’s Lok Sabha seat too, represented by Congress President Sonia Gandhi, in 2024 elections, said Irani, who snatched Amethi Lok Sabha seat from Rahul Gandhi in 2019 general elections. “Rahul Gandhi uses foul language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is indulging in lies to create confusion in the country,” said Irani on the second day of her visit to her parliamentary constituency. Watch the full video for more details.

