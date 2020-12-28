Why Rahul Gandhi skipped Congress 136th foundation day event

Global  
 

IndiaTimes Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s absence at the party’s 136th Foundation Day celebrations triggered a row on Monday. While senior party leaders defended their former president, rival BJP attacked him for skipping the important event. Congress president Sonia Gandhi was not present on the occasion, reportedly due to health reasons. If the developments in the Congress in the last few years are to be analysed, there is a clear message that Rahul Gandhi has tried to convey by skipping the party’s Foundation Day celebrations - that he is unwilling to don the mantle of the party president again.
Shivraj targets Rahul over abroad visit during Congress foundation day

Shivraj targets Rahul over abroad visit during Congress foundation day 01:26

 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan targeted Congress' leader Rahul Gandhi for being absent on foundation day of party. "It's so unfortunate for Congress that the person who has been its president and is also considered for the post is absent on the foundation day of the party. Nobody...

Rahul not on holiday, has gone to meet sick relative: Congress

 After the BJP criticised Rahul Gandhi for his visit abroad, the Congress on Monday said he has gone to meet an ailing relative and his grandmother and is not on..
IndiaTimes

Repeal anti-farm laws, save country: Rahul Gandhi

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday demanded that the new agriculture farm laws should be repealed and added that the country can never become self-reliant..
IndiaTimes

Congress, NCP wanted to bring farm laws but couldn't stand pressure: Narendra Tomar

Congress, NCP wanted to bring farm laws but couldn't stand pressure: Narendra Tomar

While addressing an event in national capital, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on December 28 said, "During UPA govt, Manmohan Singh and Sharad Pawar wanted to bring farm laws but they could not stand pressure and influence. We're fortunate that today Modi is our PM who works selflessly for development of country and welfare of people."

Congress Foundation Day: Sonia Gandhi urges partymen to unite in fighting dictatorship

 Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday urged party leaders and workers to unite in fighting dictatorship and protecting the country's democracy, Constitution..
IndiaTimes
'Will make Congress vacate Rae Bareli seat in 2024': Smriti Irani in Amethi

‘Will make Congress vacate Rae Bareli seat in 2024’: Smriti Irani in Amethi

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday accused former Amethi MP and Congress president Rahul Gandhi of using foul language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and resorting to lies to spread confusion in the country. At this rate, the Congress will end up losing the Rae Bareli’s Lok Sabha seat too, represented by Congress President Sonia Gandhi, in 2024 elections, said Irani, who snatched Amethi Lok Sabha seat from Rahul Gandhi in 2019 general elections. “Rahul Gandhi uses foul language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is indulging in lies to create confusion in the country,” said Irani on the second day of her visit to her parliamentary constituency. Watch the full video for more details.

Watch: Uproar by AAP, BJP councillors over misappropriation of funds

Watch: Uproar by AAP, BJP councillors over misappropriation of funds

Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party councillors on December 28 created uproar at the office of East Delhi Municipal Corporation in Delhi, over misappropriation of funds and Centre's farm laws. Leaders from both the parties traded charges over funds for the MCD, and showed placards to each other.

Ties with AIADMK strong, says Tamil Nadu BJP chief

 Murugan evaded a direct question on the AIADMK declining to share power with allies if it came to power, but said "the BJP's alliance with AIADMK continued and..
'In Congress-ruled state...': BJP claims rural support amid farmer protest

'In Congress-ruled state...': BJP claims rural support amid farmer protest

Union minister Smriti Irani hit out at the Indian National Congress party amid protests by farmers in and around the national capital. Irani cited the results of rural body elections in many parts of India to claim unwavering support for the Bharatiya Janata Party. She said that even in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, the rural populace had trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Farmers from multiple states are continuing to camp at Delhi's borders, seeking repeal of 3 recent agri-reform laws. Watch the full video for more.

'Low level politics by BJP': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's foreign visit

‘Low level politics by BJP’: Congress defends Rahul Gandhi’s foreign visit

Congress has hit back at the BJP for mocking Rahul Gandhi’s foreign visit as the party celebrated its 136th foundation day. Congress leader KC Venugopal said that the BJP leaves no opportunity to..

Rahul Gandhi travelling on short personal visit, will be back soon: Surjewala

Rahul Gandhi travelling on short personal visit, will be back soon: Surjewala

Congress National General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on December 28 informed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is travelling on a short personal visit and will be back soon. "We have informed..

BJP want to target only one leader: KC Venugopal on Rahul Gandhi's visit

BJP want to target only one leader: KC Venugopal on Rahul Gandhi's visit

Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 28, General Secretary of Congress KC Venugopal said, "Rahul Gandhi has gone to see his grandmother. Is it wrong? Everybody has the right to undertake..

Madhya Pradesh BJP takes dig at Rahul Gandhi's foreign visit, mocks Congress protest with toy tractors

 The BJP took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his foreign trip as the old party celebrated its 136th foundation day, on Monday. BJP said Rahul proved...
Anybody speaking against BJP faces ED or CBI: Anil Deshmukh

 In an apparent swipe at the Centre, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday said whoever speaks against policies or leaders of the BJP is facing action...
Tamil Nadu: In blunt message to BJP, AIADMK rules out sharing office

 The ruling AIADMK launched its campaign for the forthcoming assembly election in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, using the occasion to send out a clear message to the BJP...
