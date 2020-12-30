BJP says it may seek Rajinikanth's 'support,' again asserts it leads alliance in Tamil Nadu

‘PDP’s agenda to make J&K a bridge of peace between India-Pak: Mehbooba



Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said that BJP-PDP alliance collapsed because she never compromised with PDP’s agenda. She said that she didn’t agree to the things the BJP government wanted her to do and that’s why the alliance ended. She added that PDP’s agenda is to make Jammu and Kashmir a bridge of peace between India and Pakistan. She also criticised the BJP-led central government over the three farm laws which have triggered protests by a section of farmers. “If the laws are not accepted by the farmers, can they be beneficial to them. If you bring laws which are not acceptable to people, you are disrespecting the Constitution of the country,” she said while addressing a party function in Srinagar. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:15 Published on January 1, 1970