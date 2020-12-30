Global  
 

BJP says it may seek Rajinikanth's 'support,' again asserts it leads alliance in Tamil Nadu

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
BJP national general secretary C T Ravi said his party might ask Rajinikanth for support during the assembly elections next year. The Tamil superstar has said that he won't be taking the political plunge, citing health reasons. In response to questions, Ravi said that everyone knows how close Modi and Rajinikanth are. He also asserted that the NDA was led by the BJP and 'Prime Minister Narendra Modi' even in TN.
