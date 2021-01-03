Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday announced that he would not get vaccinated for Covid-19 as he did not trust the BJP. He further added that once SP government was formed in the 2022 assembly polls, everyone would be vaccinated free of cost.Full Article
Won’t take Covid vaccine, can’t trust BJP: Akhilesh Yadav
