Won’t take Covid vaccine, can’t trust BJP: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday announced that he would not get vaccinated for Covid-19 as he did not trust the BJP. He further added that once SP government was formed in the 2022 assembly polls, everyone would be vaccinated free of cost.

