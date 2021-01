City crime branch, probing an interstate car-financing and forgery scam involving India’s leading car designer, Dilip Chhabria (68), have shown his son Bonito, sister Kanchan and company directors Choclingam Kathiravan and Sethraman Selvara as wanted accused. Dilip had allegedly cheated an Indian cricketer and a Bollywood actor, which needs to be thoroughly probed, the remand application stated.