Congress irked as CMO tweets Shiv Sena name for Aurangabad

A tweet from the Chief Minister’s Office on Wednesday fuelled the ongoing clash between alliance partners Congress and Shiv Sena over the renaming of Aurangabad city after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. After the ‘CMO Maharashtra’ Twitter handle put out a tweet referring to the city as Sambhajinagar, the name the Sena has proposed and used for the past few decades, Congress state president and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat expressed his disapproval over a “government document” bearing the name. Thorat also remarked that renaming cities was not part of the common minimum programme of the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi which rules the state.