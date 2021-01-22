Election of Kamala Harris historic, will cement ties between India-US: White House
The US on Friday hailed the long bipartisan and successful relationship with India and said that Indian-American Kamala Harris as vice president further cements the ties between the two nations. "The first Indian-American to serve as president or Vice President is certainly a historic moment for all of us in this country and a further cementing of the importance of our relationship," White House said.