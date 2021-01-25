Farmers, vaccines, national security & democracy: President Ram Nath Kovind's address on eve of Republic Day
Published
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday addressed the nation on the eve of 72nd Republic Day. In his address, the President paid his tribute to the soldiers martyred in Galwan Valley last year in the clash with China. The President also asserted that the government is committed to the welfare of the farmers. President Kovind hailed the efforts of health workers in tackling the Covid-19 crisis and urged the citizens to get vaccinated.Full Article