President Ram Nath Kovind addresses nation on eve of Republic Day 2021, says Indian farmers, soldiers, scientists deserve special appreciation
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday addressed the nation on the eve of Republic Day 2021 and said that the Indian farmers, soldiers and scientists deserve a special appreciation. "Our farmers, soldiers and scientists deserve special appreciation and a grateful nation greets them on this auspicious occasion of the Republic Day," said President.Full Article