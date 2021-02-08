As India-made vaccines arrive, Afghanistan vows to keep jabs safe from terrorists
As the India-made vaccines landed in Afghanistan on Sunday, Vice President of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh tweeted: “thanks & gratitude to India for this timely assistance. Now it is our mission to keep the vaccination safe from Quetta Shura's suicide bombers, ill wishers...” Saleh’s comments came a day after Afghan NSA declared Taliban to be the main hurdle for peace as a fresh wave of killings struck the country.Full Article