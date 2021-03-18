India expected to register largest increase in child and maternal deaths in South Asia in 2020 amid Covid-19 disruptions: UN
India is projected to register the greatest increase in the number of deaths among children under 5 in South Asia in 2020 as well as the highest number of maternal deaths as the Covid-19 pandemic disrupts the country's health services, a UN report has said. The report also noted that India could spend nearly $10 billion on Covid-19 testing and healthcare utilisation by September 2021, the biggest share of the overall costs in the region.Full Article