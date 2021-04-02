Mumbai: COVID-19 cases shoot up, breach 8,000-mark

Maharashtra saw 43,183 new cases taking the total tally to 28.56 lakh. However, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 has also been on the rise for the past few days, and about 249 deaths have been recorded over the past 24 hours, taking the state’s death toll due to COVID to 54,898.

