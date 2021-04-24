Jaipur: Second wave is severely affecting kids, teens, say doctors

Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) and other Covid-19 dedicated hospitals are getting infants, children and teenagers every day with the infection. Doctors and the core team of Covid-19 care and management said that second wave active in the state since March 16 has shown that nobody is safe and immune to this variant and its spread. TOI on Friday spoke to the physicians and doctors to know how they are responding to the need of newborns, infants, children, teenager and youngsters.