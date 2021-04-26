Thai PM fined for not wearing face mask; Indians not allowed to visit country from May 1

Thailand Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha was fined 6,000 baht (Rs 14,270) on Monday for not wearing a mask, as his government struggled to combat a new wave of coronavirus cases in the country. Thailand, which has barred the entry of travellers from India, with the exception of Thai citizens, from May 1, on Monday announced 2,048 new infections and eight new deaths, the fourth consecutive day with over 2,000 new Covid-19 cases.