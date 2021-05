With 3,79,257 new cases, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases stood at 1,83,76,524, as per the health ministry update at 9 am today. The country also recorded the highest number of Covid deaths in a day at 3,645 taking the total death toll to 2,04,832. India has​30,84,814 active cases. With 2,69,507 discharges in last 24 hours, total recoveries stand at 1,50,86,878.