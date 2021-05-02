Haryana imposes week-long lockdown to curb COVID-19 spread
Published
The complete lockdown will come into effect from Monday and last for 7 days, Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij tweeted.Full Article
In this video, we can see the people who stepped out, violating lockdown protocols, are made to do sit-ups by the Ambala police. A..
Vaccination centres, banks and essential services will remain functional during the weeklong lockdown in Haryana from Monday (May..