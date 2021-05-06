Woman Trinamool Congress activist forces female BJP supporter to do sit-ups holding ear in West Bengal's Burdwan
Post-poll violence and vandalism continue unabated in West Bengal ever since Trinamool Congress emerged as the winner in the assembly election 2021. Violence has been reported in several parts of West Bengal after the results of the assembly elections were declared on May 2. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that nine of its party workers have been killed in the post-poll violence. However, the TMC is denying the allegations.Full Article