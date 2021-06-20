Finances overstretched, can’t pay Rs 4 lakh ex gratia for Covid deaths: Govt

Centre has told the SC that the central government and states, whose finances are over-stretched in fighting the pandemic on health, economic and social welfare fronts, could not afford to pay Rs 4 lakh compensation to the families of each Covid-19 victim as per the Disaster Management Act. With India recording 3,86,713 deaths due to Covid-19 as on Sunday evening, the compensation bill will add up to almost Rs 16,000 cr.