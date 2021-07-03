The state’s new Covid-19 cases saw a marginal drop for the third consecutive day on Friday. As per the state report, 8,753 new cases were reported across the state. The Covid-19 fatalities in the state also saw a significant drop as compared to Thursday, as 156 deaths were registered.Full Article
Mumbai’s Covid-19 cases and fatalities rise but doubling rate improves
Covid-19: Mumbai cases drop to 661; at 733, doubling rate improves
On Tuesday, the city’s TPR had reduced to 1.76 per cent, and it fell further to 1.71 per cent on Thursday. The TPR was 10.96 per..
Mumbai’s new Covid-19 cases, TPR and fatalities see a dip
But state’s new Covid-19 cases see a significant rise at 8,085, number of fatalities also rise