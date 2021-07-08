All you need to know about Mansukh Mandaviya, new Union health minister and chemicals and fertilisers minister
Gujarat MP Mansukh Mandaviya, one of the biggest gainers in the Cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will now be in charge of health and family welfare as well as chemicals and fertilisers ministries. Earlier on Wednesday, he was elevated to Cabinet rank from minister of state (MoS). He was holding the independent charge of shipping ministry and was MoS for the chemicals and fertilisers ministry.Full Article