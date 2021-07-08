India's education system has taken giant leap with introduction of NEP: Dharmendra Pradhan
India's education system has taken a giant leap with the introduction of the new National Education Policy (NEP), newly appointed education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday. In his first meeting as Education Minister, Pradhan said, "The Indian education system has taken a giant leap with the introduction of NEP, towards fostering an environment for creating a future-ready India. The policy has not only been welcomed in India but also foreign countries."