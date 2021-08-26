At 397, Mumbai logs highest Covid-19 cases since July 28
Published
The city witnessed a marginal rise in the daily Covid-19 cases and fatalities as compared to Wednesday, when it had reported 343 infections and four deathsFull Article
Published
The city witnessed a marginal rise in the daily Covid-19 cases and fatalities as compared to Wednesday, when it had reported 343 infections and four deathsFull Article
The city reported the highest number of cases, 11,163, on April 4 and then the declining trend started. There has been a steady..
Covid-19 cases in the state as well as the city surged on Wednesday, with Maharashtra adding 5,031 and Mumbai 342—the highest..