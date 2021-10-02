China has deployed troops in considerable numbers all across Eastern Ladakh: Army chief

Chinese army have deployed in considerable numbers all across Eastern Ladakh and Northern front right up to our Eastern command, Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said on Monday. There has been an increase in their deployment in the forward areas which remains a matter of concern for India, the Army chief said in an interview to ANI. This comes amid his visit to the forward areas in eastern Ladakh to review the prevailing security situation at the India-China border.