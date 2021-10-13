Jairam Ramesh, Owaisi attack Rajnath Singh for his 'Gandhi-Savarkar comment', say minister trying to rewrite history

A day after defence minister Rajnath Singh's remark that it was on Mahatma Gandhi's request that Veer Savarkar wrote mercy petitions, some opposition leaders attacked the minister on Wednesday, alleging that he was "trying to rewrite history". Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi shared on Twitter a letter by Gandhi on Jan 25,1920 to Savarkar's brother regarding a case, and accused the Union minister of giving a "twist" to what Gandhi wrote.