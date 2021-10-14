India logs 19,000 fresh Covid cases, sees slight increase in last 2 days

On Wednesday India saw 19,156 fresh covid cases and 245 deaths. For the past two days, there has been a slight increase in cases. It might be the usual weekday effect (cases tend to increase after Monday) or because of the ongoing Durga puja. Only a handful of districts are now reporting over a hundread daily cases. Today only 28 districts reported more than 100 new cases. Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur districts in Kerala topped the list with over a thousand cases each.