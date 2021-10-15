At 162, India logs lowest Covid-19 deaths in 211 days

Amid Dussehra and Vijayadashami celebrations, India reported around 16,000 fresh cases of Covid-19 while the death toll from the virus fell to a 211-day low. India recorded 16,002 new cases and 162 fatalities related to Covid on Friday. This was the lowest daily toll since March 18 this year, when 155 deaths were recorded, as per TOI’s Covid database. Friday’s case count was the lowest since Monday as festivities led to a drop in testing.