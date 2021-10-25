India records 14,306 new COVID-19 cases, 443 deaths in 24 hours
India recorded 14,306 new COVID-19 cases, 443 deaths and 18,762 recoveries on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health.Full Article
India reported 14,306 new Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry of health and family welfare on Monday. The..
In the latest Coronavrus Update, India reported 15,906 new cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile 561 fresh fatalities were also..