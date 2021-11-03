Anil Deshmukh’s arrest a big jolt for NCP, its chief Sharad Pawar

Former home minister Anil Deshmukh’s arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act is being viewed as a major setback for the NCP, particularly for its president Sharad Pawar. Several other key leaders of NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress are on the radar of the ED and income-tax authorities as . institutions associated with public works minister Ashok Chavan, transport minister Anil Parab, Sena leaders Pratap Sarnaik, Anandrao Adsul and Bhavan Gawali, NCP leader Eknath Khadse, his wife Mandakini and his daughter Rohini are being probed.