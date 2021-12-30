India logs 13,154 new Covid-19 cases, 43% higher than yesterday; Omicron tally at 961

India logged 13,154 new Covid cases, 43% higher than yesterday, while the active cases rose to 82,402,according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday. There are a total of 961 Omicron cases now in India, the most in Delhi, at 263 cases. WHO on Wednesday warned that A "tsunami" of Omicron and Delta Covid-19 cases will pile pressure on health systems already being stretched to their limits.