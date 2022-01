India logged 9,195 new Covid cases,44% higher than yesterday, while the active cases have rose to 77,002, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday. There are a total of 781 Omicron cases now in India, the most in Delhi, at 238 cases. The death toll climbed to 4,80,592 with 302 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.