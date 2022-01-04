Uttarakhand: 2 BJP leaders, 1 from AAP join Congress

Two senior BJP leaders — both from Uttarkashi district — joined Congress on Monday. Former MLA Maal Chand and Uttarkashi zila panchayat chairman Deepak Bijilwan joined Congress in presence of senior party members in Delhi. Meanwhile, ex-IPS officer Anant Ram Chauhan, who was the working president of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and head of the party’s Garhwal division, joined Congress on Sunday after a meeting with Priyanka Gandhi.