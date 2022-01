In a second pre-poll jolt to BJP in as many days, UP cabinet minister Dara Singh Chauhan on Wednesday followed his former ministerial colleague Swami Prasad Maurya out of the Yogi Adityanath government after accusing it of “tampering” with the reservation rights of Dalits and backwards. Both Chauhan and Maurya had defected to BJP from Mayawati’s BSP in 2015.